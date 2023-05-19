Austrian Chancellor Opposes Sending Troops to Ukraine for Mine Clearance - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has spoken against sending troops to Ukraine for demining until the fighting is over, according to a statement by the Federal Chancellery.

"No Austrian soldier will set foot on Ukrainian soil for such an operational deployment while it is a combat zone," Nehammer was quoted in the chancellery's statement as saying.

Sending soldiers to Ukraine would be complicated as Austria has neutral status, the chancellor noted. Moreover, sending Austrian soldiers to the combat zone poses a risk that "they will not come back alive," which is "too high a price," Nehammer said.

However, Austria is considering contributing financially to solving the issue, the statement added.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.