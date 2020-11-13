UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Chancellor Pays Tribute To Victims Of November 15 Terrorist Attacks In Paris

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Austrian Chancellor Pays Tribute to Victims of November 15 Terrorist Attacks in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday expressed grief for the victims of a series of terrorist attacks carried out in the French capital of Paris on November 13, 2015, and said that Europe would act as a united front in the face of the Islamist threat.

Five years ago several groups of extremists carried out a series of coordinated attacks in different parts of Paris and its northern suburb of Saint-Denis. A total of 130 people were killed, and another 416 left injured.

"Today, 5 years ago, Islamist terrorists attacked #Paris, brutally killing 130 innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Islamist terrorism is our common enemy which we will fight together in #Europe," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Commemoration services for the victims of the attacks have also been held in France.

Meanwhile, both Austria and France have been on a high alert over the growing Islamic threat due to the recent terrorist attacks, including the beheading of a French teacher in Paris by a radicalized teen on October 16, a deadly knife stabbing of three people in France's Nice, and a series of shootings in different parts of Austrian capital of Vienna, which resulted in four fatalities and dozens of  people wounded.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Europe Twitter France Vienna Alert Nice Paris Austria October November 2015

Recent Stories

National U19 Three-Day Tournament: Sindhâ€™s Talha ..

8 minutes ago

CTD arrests two most wanted terrorists in Karachi

30 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif expresses grief over death of PHC CJ ..

47 minutes ago

PM says successive govts completely neglected Balo ..

58 minutes ago

Training of Trainers on Business Models for Calf R ..

1 hour ago

Condolence reference for Dr Muhammad Sadiq at UVAS

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.