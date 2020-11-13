Austrian Chancellor Pays Tribute to Victims of November 15 Terrorist Attacks in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday expressed grief for the victims of a series of terrorist attacks carried out in the French capital of Paris on November 13, 2015, and said that Europe would act as a united front in the face of the Islamist threat.

Five years ago several groups of extremists carried out a series of coordinated attacks in different parts of Paris and its northern suburb of Saint-Denis. A total of 130 people were killed, and another 416 left injured.

"Today, 5 years ago, Islamist terrorists attacked #Paris, brutally killing 130 innocent civilians. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

Islamist terrorism is our common enemy which we will fight together in #Europe," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Commemoration services for the victims of the attacks have also been held in France.

Meanwhile, both Austria and France have been on a high alert over the growing Islamic threat due to the recent terrorist attacks, including the beheading of a French teacher in Paris by a radicalized teen on October 16, a deadly knife stabbing of three people in France's Nice, and a series of shootings in different parts of Austrian capital of Vienna, which resulted in four fatalities and dozens of people wounded.