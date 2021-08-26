Austrian Chancellor Praises Meeting With Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz praised his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"It was a pleasure to meet the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov in Vienna today.

Our talks focused on the joint fight against #COVID19, #Afghanistan, #Belarus, economic, civil society and cultural cooperation as well as relations between the #EU and #Russia," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Lavrov is on an official visit to the Austrian capital on August 25-26.