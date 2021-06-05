UrduPoint.com
Austrian Chancellor Receives First Dose Of Vaccine Against COVID-19

Sat 05th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Austrian Chancellor Receives First Dose of Vaccine Against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, sharing the news in a video posted on his Facebook page on Saturday.

"I have just received my first dose of the vaccine, and my request to all of you is that if you have the opportunity to get vaccinated, use it.

The more people are vaccinated, the more people are protected and the faster we can return to normal life," Kurz said in the video.

According to the Austrian news outlet Heute, the chancellor was vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. Kurz has previously voiced his intention to get inoculated with this vaccine.

