Austrian Chancellor Rules Out Vienna-Wide Quarantine Over COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday said that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will not lead to Vienna going on lockdown

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Friday said that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic will not lead to Vienna going on lockdown.

"Of course, we need to evaluate the situation on a daily basis, but what can I definitely rule out is Vienna being locked down and quarantined.

This is an absolutely fanciful notion," Kurz said during a press conference while announcing new measures against COVID-19.

At the same time he said that while Austrians are not forbidden from leaving their residencies, they should consider staying in during the coming weeks.

As of Friday, the country's Health Ministry has confirmed 504 COVID-19 cases.