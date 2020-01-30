UrduPoint.com
Austrian Chancellor Says Brexit Will Reduce EU Influence

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said Thursday that Brexit would have little effect on his country but would roll back the European Union's influence on the geopolitical stage

"Brexit will not change much in the situation in Austria. What will be changed is, of course, the EU's composition and its clout," he said during a press conference.

Kurz said he regretted the upcoming departure of the United Kingdom � a political powerhouse and an important market � but added that the outcome of the Brexit vote must be respected.

"Our goal is to maintain a good bilateral contact with the UK because the UK is an important economic partner of ours. But, most of all, we want the UK to have the strongest possible cooperation with the EU," he said.

The UK is set to leave the EU on Friday, which will trigger an 11-month transition period during which they will try to forge a new relationship. Kurz said leaving the bloc would be easier than arranging this new form of cooperation.

