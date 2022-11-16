UrduPoint.com

Austrian Chancellor Says EU Migration System, Border Security Have Failed

Published November 16, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Austria should enhance its border security, as the failure of the European Union's migration system has demonstrated deficiencies in security on the EU's external borders, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Austria should enhance its border security, as the failure of the European Union's migration system has demonstrated deficiencies in security on the EU's external borders, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday.

"The European migration system has failed, Austria... received over 90,000 applications for asylum. It is too many and it shows that the protection of the EU's external borders is not functioning. It is also a security issue for the EU," Nehammer told journalists.

The Austrian government is preparing a number of measures aimed at strengthening security in Austria and the EU, Nehammer said.

In early September, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) reported that the number of illegal migrants arriving in the EU in the first eight months of the year was the highest ever recorded over the January-August period since 2016, when the EU saw massive flows of migrants coming from Syria.

