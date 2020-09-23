UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Chancellor Says EU's Policy Of Migrant Distribution Among Member States Failed

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:40 AM

Austrian Chancellor Says EU's Policy of Migrant Distribution Among Member States Failed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with the AFP news agency that the European Union's program of distributing migrants among member states had failed.

In response to the 2015 migration crisis, the EU has introduced mandatory quotas on migrant redistribution to help Greece and Italy cope with the mass influx of refugees. However, some countries, including Hungary, the Czech Republic and Poland, refused to comply with the new policy.

"We find that the distribution in Europe [of asylum seekers] has failed and many states reject this. It won't work like this," Kurz said, opposing any attempts to force countries to accept migrants.

According to the chancellor, it is necessary to improve the protection of the bloc's external borders and join efforts to fight migrant smuggling.

The politician also recalled that Austria had already accommodated more than 200,000 migrants, noting that they need to integrate first before the country can accept new ones.

With the situation having deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic and the recent blaze in Greece's largest Moria refugee camp, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to unveil the long-awaited pact on migration and asylum on Wednesday. The new document will make a clear distinction between those who have the right to stay in Europe and those who have not, as well as include measures to fight smugglers, strengthen external borders and create legal pathways.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Austria Italy Poland Czech Republic Hungary Greece 2015 Refugee Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Global coalition for COVID-19 immunisat ..

40 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 23 September 202 ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives Rashid bin Humaid Al Nu ..

10 hours ago

Global practices with highest international standa ..

10 hours ago

Bahrain, Israel leaders in post-accord telephone t ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.