Austrian Chancellor Says Informed Turkish President About Recent Visit To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2022 | 07:50 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said that he had informed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about his recent visit to Russia.

On Sunday, Nehammer visited Russia to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders held negotiations behind closed doors.

"Today, I had a phone conversation with the Turkish president and substantially informed him about my visit to Moscow.

Our common position is that the Istanbul process is the best chance for peace in Ukraine. Austria will always make its contribution with the active neutral policy," the chancellor tweeted.

Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it an invasion and imposed harsh sanctions on Moscow.

