Austrian Chancellor Says May Impose Restrictions on Those Unvaccinated

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Austria may restrict unvaccinated citizens' access to public places in case of a spike in COVID-19 infections and subsequent overload of the health system, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.

The country confirmed 1,774 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.

"The time for lockdowns must come to an end because we have the vaccine. If people do not get vaccinated and we have to respond because our hospitals are close to an overload, then restrictions will definitely be placed on unvaccinated," Kurz told the public ORF broadcaster

The government will discuss and decide on possible restrictions this Wednesday.

"However, it is absolutely clear to me that before shutting down some area [of activity], it is better to leave it open for the vaccinated," Kurz added.

The chancellor stressed that such restrictions would be introduced only in an extreme emergency and that the Austrian government was aiming to avoid limiting citizens' freedom because of the pandemic.