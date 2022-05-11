Austrian Chancellor Says 'Never Too Many Talks' With Russia on Ukraine

Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday there could never be enough negotiations with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine, as Vienna believes it is necessary to remain in contact with both parties to the conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday there could never be enough negotiations with Moscow on the situation in Ukraine, as Vienna believes it is necessary to remain in contact with both parties to the conflict.

Earlier in the day, the chancellor held a press conference with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, during which the two were asked about their recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"There will never be too many talks and I am glad that the United Nations act as a very important partner, the European Union is a clearly-positioned partner. Siding with Ukraine, 27 member states adopted sanctions against the Russian Federation and I agree with the secretary general: it's important to be in contact with both parties to a conflict," Nehammer said.

The Austrian leader added that the negotiations will continue since the ceasefire in Ukraine "will be decided not by weapons but through dialogue."

In April, Nehammer became the first European leader to visit Moscow since the start of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. The chancellor said afterwards that the trip was a "duty" for him to try and stop hostilities in Ukraine, or at least make some progress on humanitarian issues.