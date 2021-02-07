Austrian Chancellor Says Ready to Get Vaccinated With Sputnik V If It Gets EU Approval

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says he is ready to get vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine or the Chinese vaccine, if they are approved by the EU.

"Yes [I am ready to get vaccinated], if the vaccines [Russia's and China's] are approved in Europe," Kurz said in an interview with the German Welt am Sonntag newspaper.