Austrian Chancellor Says Talks With Putin Were Open But Tough

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was open and direct but tough

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Monday that his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin was open and direct but tough.

"The conversation with President Putin was very direct, open and tough," Nehammer told reporters, as quoted by the Kurier newspaper.

The chancellor added that he told Putin that sanctions against Russia will stay and get tougher as "people die in Ukraine."

"This is not a friendly visit. I arrived directly from Ukraine and saw with my own eyes the immeasurable grief," Nehammer said, adding that he wanted to discuss humanitarian issues first of all.

