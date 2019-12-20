UrduPoint.com
Austrian Chancellor Says UK Commons' Vote 'Decisive, Important Step' To Orderly Brexit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:57 PM

Austrian Chancellor Says UK Commons' Vote 'Decisive, Important Step' to Orderly Brexit

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein has described the vote in the United Kingdom's parliament on Brexit as an important and decisive step for ensuring an orderly withdrawal from the European Union and a good relationship in the future, her press service quoted her as saying on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the UK House of Commons passed in the second reading Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Withdrawal Agreement Bill, ensuring that Brexit takes place by the January 31 deadline and trade talks with the bloc are concluded by the end of 2020.

"Chancellor Bierlein: 'The vote of the UK parliament is a decisive, important step for an orderly Brexit in line with Article 50 and for good relations in the future,'" Alexander Winterstein, a spokesman for the Austrian Federal government, posted on Twitter.

The bill was passed in a 358-234 vote in the parliament dominated at the moment by the Conservative party. It is yet to get approved by the upper chamber, the House of Lords.

