Austrian Chancellor Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Russian President On Friday

Austrian Chancellor Says Will Hold Phone Conversation With Russian President on Friday

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Friday that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Friday that he will hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin later in the day.

"After talks with the president of Ukraine, the prime minister of Ukraine, the UN secretary-general and the president of Turkey, I will have a phone conversation with president Putin this afternoon.

This is Austria's contribution as part of its active policy of neutrality. Only dialogue can lead the way to peace in Ukraine," Nehammer tweeted.

