Austrian Chancellor Shocked by Baseball Bat Attack on Jewish Leader in Graz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Saturday he was shocked by an attack on the president of the Jewish community in the country's second largest city of Graz.

The police in the southern province of Styria said a manhunt was underway for a person who assaulted a "high-ranking functionary" of Graz's Jewish community with what appeared to be a baseball bat.

"I am shocked by the attack on the president of the Jewish community in Graz, Elie Rosen. There is no place for antisemitism in Austria," Kurz tweeted.

Rosen, a jurist and the Jewish community's president of five years, was assaulted on Saturday afternoon after he reprimanded an unidentified man for throwing stones into the garden of the community house.

It stands near a synagogue that has been attacked twice in the past week.

"The functionary was inside his car at the time and was not injured in the attack. The unknown person fled," the police said, adding both Rosen and the synagogue had been placed under protection.

A terror-related probe has reportedly been opened in a series of attacks on the city's only synagogue after several windows were smashed in it overnight and pro-Palestinian slogans scrawled over the red-brick facade in black paint on Wednesday.