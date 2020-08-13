Austrian Chancellor Slams Violence Against Protesters in Belarus, Urges EU to React

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned on Thursday police violence against Belarusian protesters and called on the European Union to react

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz condemned on Thursday police violence against Belarusian protesters and called on the European Union to react.

"We categorically condemn the developments in Belarus and the violence against protesters, which continues for days .

.. The detained protesters should be released immediately, and an independent party should quickly conduct a full investigation into the cases of protesters' deaths. The EU should provide a clear reaction," Kurz wrote on Twitter.