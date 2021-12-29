Austrian Chancellor Supports Introducing Money Vouchers for Vaccinated Citizens

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday that he supports the idea of giving out 500 euro ($564) vouchers to vaccinated citizens to promote the campaign

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday that he supports the idea of giving out 500 euro ($564) vouchers to vaccinated citizens to promote the campaign.

"Everything that helps to encourage more people to get vaccinated before mandatory vaccination comes into effect, in my opinion, carries a positive message for society," Nehammer told the APA news agency.

The bonus can be given to those who had a booster shot or who decided to take the first dose, according to the chancellor. Voucher amounts can be calculated by experts, he added.

Earlier in December, former Austrian health minister and leader of Social Democrats Pamela Rendi-Wagner proposed the idea of a 500 euro bonus for those who take a booster shot.

Austria plans to make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all people over 14, starting February 1, with noncompliance punishable with a 3,600 euro fine.