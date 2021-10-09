Austrian Chancellor to Stand Down Amid Corruption Probe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Saturday that he will resign and suggested that Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg take his place.

"What we need now is stability. That's why I want to step aside to help resolve this stalemate, prevent chaos and guarantee stability," Kurz said.