Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Thursday that he considers Russian strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure as an "act of state terrorism."

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022)

Russia launched strikes against Ukrainian energy, defense, military and communications infrastructure on October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that through its activities Kiev put itself on par with the most odious terrorist groups, and vowed to harshly respond to such crimes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that 30% of Ukraine's power stations had been destroyed due to Russian strikes, leading to massive power outages across the country.

"Austria clearly condemns (Russian) missile attacks on exclusively civil infrastructure.

It is actually act of state terrorism, which aims at frightening people of Ukraine and make it stop fighting," Nehammer said during his speech before the EU committee of the Austrian parliament.

The chancellor also noted that Austria would continue financial support and further provide military help for Ukraine, even though Vienna is not directly supplying it with weapons due to neutrality policy enshrined in the Austrian constitution.

"Financial resources (for military assistance to Ukraine) are also provided by Austria, but for defensive equipment and nonlethal stuff rather than for weapons," Nehammer added.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire.