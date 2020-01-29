Austrian Chancellor Welcomes Release of US Middle East Peace Plan

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" on Palestinian-Israeli settlement and urged the conflicting sides to start a dialogue in accordance with this plan.

"I welcome the release of the #US plan which hopefully brings new momentum to the #MEPP [Middle East Peace Process] having been in a deadlock for far too long. We call on the parties to start negotiations on the basis of this plan under #US leadership with a view to achieving a two-state-solution," Kurz said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his "Peace to Prosperity" plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Its primary objective revolves around the two-state solution, complete with a Palestinian state whose capital is East Jerusalem.

The plan allows Israel to annex Jewish settlements throughout the West Bank, keeping the territory fragmented into Arab and Jewish zones policed by the Israeli military. In exchange, Israel pledges to halt the construction of new settlements for four years. It also calls for Israel's annexation of the Jordan River valley as a special security zone.

The United States and Israel would form a joint committee to monitor the deal's implementation.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has rejected Trump's initiative, saying the Palestinians would only negotiate with the Middle East Quartet rather than with the United States or under the terms of the US peace plan.