UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Chancellor Welcomes Release Of US Middle East Peace Plan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 02:21 PM

Austrian Chancellor Welcomes Release of US Middle East Peace Plan

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" on Palestinian-Israeli settlement and urged the conflicting sides to start a dialogue in accordance with this plan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the US President Donald Trump's "deal of the century" on Palestinian-Israeli settlement and urged the conflicting sides to start a dialogue in accordance with this plan.

"I welcome the release of the #US plan which hopefully brings new momentum to the #MEPP [Middle East Peace Process] having been in a deadlock for far too long. We call on the parties to start negotiations on the basis of this plan under #US leadership with a view to achieving a two-state-solution," Kurz said on Twitter.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump presented his "Peace to Prosperity" plan during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Its primary objective revolves around the two-state solution, complete with a Palestinian state whose capital is East Jerusalem.

The plan allows Israel to annex Jewish settlements throughout the West Bank, keeping the territory fragmented into Arab and Jewish zones policed by the Israeli military. In exchange, Israel pledges to halt the construction of new settlements for four years. It also calls for Israel's annexation of the Jordan River valley as a special security zone.

The United States and Israel would form a joint committee to monitor the deal's implementation.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has rejected Trump's initiative, saying the Palestinians would only negotiate with the Middle East Quartet rather than with the United States or under the terms of the US peace plan.

Related Topics

Century Prime Minister Exchange Israel Twitter Trump Bank Jerusalem United States Middle East Jew Arab

Recent Stories

FO confirms two mortar shells from Afghanistan

35 minutes ago

'Clean & Green Pakistan' target needs to be achiev ..

5 minutes ago

Tokyo prosecutors raid Ghosn ex-lawyer's office: m ..

5 minutes ago

Hyundai Wia wins parts supply deals worth 700 bln ..

5 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 55,10 ..

5 minutes ago

PML- N leadership has escaped from the country: Dr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.