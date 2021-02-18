Austrian Counterterrorism Staff Probed for Misconduct in Vienna Terror Act Case - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) The Austrian Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's office (WKStA) has opened an inquiry into suspected misconduct of three employees of the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) agency in relation to the November terrorist attack in Vienna, the Kurier newspaper reported, citing investigation sources and security services.

On November 2, 2020, the Austrian capital was hit by a series of shootings, which killed four people and injured dozens of others. The gunman, neutralized during the police operation, was later identified to be an Austrian national of Albanian descent and a supporter of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).

The investigators study possible omissions by the three officials of the intelligence agency before the attack, including suspected abuse of authority and partial dereliction of duties. One of the suspects is Erich Zwettler, the former head of the Vienna BVT, the newspaper reported late on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the independent commission of experts on the inquiry into the circumstances of the terrorist attack in Vienna said in a report that the BVT was in need of an urgent reform due to the failure to prevent the incident at an early stage.