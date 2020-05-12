UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Court May Announce Verdict On Case Of Espionage For Russia On June 9 - Judge

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:34 PM

Austrian Court May Announce Verdict on Case of Espionage for Russia on June 9 - Judge

The Salzburg court may decide whether to sentence a retired Austrian colonel accused of spying for Russia on June 9, judge Peter Egger told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Salzburg court may decide whether to sentence a retired Austrian colonel accused of spying for Russia on June 9, judge Peter Egger told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In 2018, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the retired colonel of the armed forces, whose name has not yet been released, is suspected of spying for Russia for at least 25 years.

The prosecutor's office in Salzburg accused the colonel on November 8, 2019.

"At the moment, in my opinion, we should look at the situation from the angle that the decision will be announced on that day [June 9]. But it is not guaranteed, it can always get delayed," Egger said.

Austrian investigators believe that the colonel was recruited by Igor Zaitsev, a high-ranking Russian military intelligence officer, and Vienna has issued an international arrest warrant for him. Moscow has denied Zaitsev's involvement in espionage.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Salzburg Vienna May June November 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

45 minutes ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

49 minutes ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

1 hour ago

Sindh High Court orders not to expel students on n ..

2 minutes ago

Doctors in 50% of Eastern Mediterranean Countries ..

2 minutes ago

Russia has world's second highest number of virus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.