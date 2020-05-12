Austrian Court May Announce Verdict on Case of Espionage for Russia on June 9 - Judge

The Salzburg court may decide whether to sentence a retired Austrian colonel accused of spying for Russia on June 9, judge Peter Egger told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) The Salzburg court may decide whether to sentence a retired Austrian colonel accused of spying for Russia on June 9, judge Peter Egger told Sputnik on Tuesday.

In 2018, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that the retired colonel of the armed forces, whose name has not yet been released, is suspected of spying for Russia for at least 25 years.

The prosecutor's office in Salzburg accused the colonel on November 8, 2019.

"At the moment, in my opinion, we should look at the situation from the angle that the decision will be announced on that day [June 9]. But it is not guaranteed, it can always get delayed," Egger said.

Austrian investigators believe that the colonel was recruited by Igor Zaitsev, a high-ranking Russian military intelligence officer, and Vienna has issued an international arrest warrant for him. Moscow has denied Zaitsev's involvement in espionage.