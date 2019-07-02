Austrian Court Orders 5th Arrest Extension for Ex-Colonel Suspected of Spying for Russia

A court in the Austrian city of Salzburg ruled to once again extend the arrest of a former Austrian military officer suspected of spying for Russia, Andreas Wiesauer, a representative of the court, told Sputnik on Tuesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) A court in the Austrian city of Salzburg ruled to once again extend the arrest of a former Austrian military officer suspected of spying for Russia, Andreas Wiesauer, a representative of the court, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Vienna is currently leading a massive probe into the alleged activities of the retired Austrian colonel who allegedly leaked military secrets to Russia between 1992 and 2018.

He was arrested back in November, and this extension is his fifth one.

"The pre-trial detention has been extended until August 26. The accused has filed a complaint, and the decision on it will be made by the higher regional courts of [the city of] Linz," the representative said.

Reacting to the spying scandal, Russia has repeatedly branded the accusations as unfounded. Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen has meanwhile urged both sides not to dramatize the situation.