UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Court Overturns Virus Mask Mandate In Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 09:22 PM

Austrian court overturns virus mask mandate in schools

Austria's Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that two government measures to fight the spread of coronavirus in schools, compulsory mask-wearing and splitting classes into two halves to be taught in alternate shifts, were illegal

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Austria's Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that two government measures to fight the spread of coronavirus in schools, compulsory mask-wearing and splitting classes into two halves to be taught in alternate shifts, were illegal.

The split classes system meant that some pupils had lessons on Mondays and Tuesdays and others on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

At all other times they were to stay at home.

"In addition, it was decided that all persons present in school buildings, apart from during teaching time, had to wear a mask over their mouth and nose," a statement from the court said.

"In it's decision published today, the Constitutional Court ruled that the measures in question were illegal," the statement went on.

It explained its decision by saying that the "ministry has not made clear why it considered these measures necessary".

Two children and their parents had brought the case before the court, saying the measures violated the principles of equality before the law, the right to a private life and the right to education.

Since January Austria has been governed by a coalition of the Green party and the centre-right People's Party (OeVP) of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The education ministry, which is held by the OeVP, said in a statement that it had taken note of the court's judgement and would examine the judges' reasoning.

Related Topics

Education Split Austria January All From Government Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

10 minutes ago

Putin says expecting no change to US ties under Bi ..

3 minutes ago

Airline sacks pilot blamed for Taiwan's first loca ..

3 minutes ago

Ex-president Gbagbo's party says ending 10-year bo ..

3 minutes ago

US jobless claims drop sharply latest week

6 minutes ago

France eye more success in 2021 but UEFA has to so ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.