Austrian Court Sentences Chechen Blogger's Killer To Life In Prison - Reports

Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:56 PM

Austrian Court Sentences Chechen Blogger's Killer to Life in Prison - Reports

A court in the Austrian city of Korneuburg on Friday sentenced the murderer of Chechen blogger Martin Beck to life imprisonment, the Puls 24 broadcaster reported

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A court in the Austrian city of Korneuburg on Friday sentenced the murderer of Chechen blogger Martin Beck to life imprisonment, the Puls 24 broadcaster reported.

The judge found the 48-year-old man of Chechen origin guilty of the murder of his compatriot on July 4, 2020, in the city of Gerasdorf. The defense has already filed an appeal, which means that the court's verdict has no legal force yet.

The trial was conducted with enhanced security measures, with photographing, videotaping and broadcasting banned in the courtroom and the defendant wearing a protective vest, according to media reports.

A Russian citizen from the Chechen Republic, who sought asylum in Austria, was killed in a town near Vienna on July 4, 2020. Investigators have identified the victim as 43-year-old Mamikhan Umarov, also known as blogger Martin Beck. The Austrian police have detained two suspects, both Russian nationals of Chechen descent.

