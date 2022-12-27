UrduPoint.com

Austrian Defense Minister Calls Blackouts In EU Matter Of Time

Muhammad Irfan Published December 27, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Austrian Defense Minister Calls Blackouts in EU Matter of Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Austrian Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner said in an interview on Tuesday that parts of the European Union faced imminent power outages as a result of the Ukrainian conflict.

"The possibility of blackouts in parts of the European Union is very high. The question is not whether they will happen but when they will happen," Tanner told the German daily Die Welt.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has exacerbated the risk of power outages, she claimed, because Russian hackers now have the European electrical grid in their sights.

"We should not pretend that it is only a suggestion. Austria and Europe must prepare for blackouts," the minister said.

The Austrian government has been raising awareness of potential power cuts since 2020, printing leaflets with tips on what Austrians should do during a blackout and what supplies they should stock up on, Tanner said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe German European Union Austria 2020 Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committ ..

Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committee meeting, directs completion ..

4 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Sharjah chairs Sharjah Executive C ..

Crown Prince of Sharjah chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

4 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe Business Council established in Dubai to ..

Zimbabwe Business Council established in Dubai to boost trade volume and busines ..

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prin ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prince witness joint military exer ..

4 minutes ago
 DXB expected to welcome around 2 million passenger ..

DXB expected to welcome around 2 million passengers over holiday season

4 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Jordanian Crown ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Jordanian Crown Prince

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.