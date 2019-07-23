Austrian Doctor Suspected Of Abusing More Than 90 Boys: Prosecutors
Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A doctor in northern Austria faces trial for having allegedly abused at least 95 boys he was treating over more than 15 years, prosecutors said Tuesday.
He allegedly told his victims, many under 14 at the time, that what he was doing was a medical procedure, said the prosecutor's office in the city of Wels after several months' investigation.