UrduPoint.com

Austrian 'enfant Terrible' Of Art Hermann Nitsch Dies Aged 83

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Austrian 'enfant terrible' of art Hermann Nitsch dies aged 83

Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, famous for his paintings and performances using animal blood and carcasses, has died at age 83, his family said Tuesday

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Austrian artist Hermann Nitsch, famous for his paintings and performances using animal blood and carcasses, has died at age 83, his family said Tuesday.

Nitsch died at a hospital in Lower Austria province on Monday, his niece told AFP.

"Hermann Nitsch died peacefully at the age of 83 after a serious illness," a statement from the family said.

Nitsch was part of the "Actionists", a radical 1960s avant-garde movement known for skinning animal carcasses, tying up human bodies and using blood, mud and urine in their works.

"Austria mourns the loss of a fascinating painter and an impressive person," Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen posted on Twitter, adding Nitsch "redefined" the country's art scene.

The Austrian enfant terrible was best known for his long-running Orgies Mysteries Theatre, a performance-based show representing slaughters and religious sacrifices.

"In my conceptions of being, there is everything, life, death, illness, pain, aggression... Through my work, I want to show all of this," Nitsch said in 2011 in response to criticism that dogged him throughout his career.

Nitsch's more recent shows included an exhibition in Sicily, Italy, in 2015, which featured dead animals on crucifixes, and led to animal rights groups to accuse him of blasphemy and inciting violence.

His wife Rita Nitsch told AFP at the time "that this kind of small ruckus is always part of (his work)... But quality has triumphed over the polemic."Nitsch has two museums devoted to his work in Austria and one in Italy.

Related Topics

Dead Twitter Blasphemy Died Wife Van Austria Italy 2015 Family All From Best Blood

Recent Stories

Video showing woman lying on track with train pass ..

Video showing woman lying on track with train passing over her goes viral

3 minutes ago
 European stocks slide on return from Easter break

European stocks slide on return from Easter break

1 minute ago
 Head USC KP assures to establish utility store at ..

Head USC KP assures to establish utility store at Daboori

1 minute ago
 Three laborers die in Central Kurram coal mine

Three laborers die in Central Kurram coal mine

1 minute ago
 Germany's E.ON Head Says Banning Supplies of Russi ..

Germany's E.ON Head Says Banning Supplies of Russian Gas Would Be Wrong, Cause S ..

1 minute ago
 Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, ..

Food Authority recovers 3000kg substandard spices, seals factory

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.