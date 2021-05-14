UrduPoint.com
Austrian Federal Chancellery Flies Israeli Flag Amid Gaza Border Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 03:20 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The office of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurtz on Friday raised the Israeli flag in a show of solidarity amid the conflict at the Gaza border.

"Today, we have raised the Israeli flag on the roof of the Austrian Federal Chancellery to show solidarity with Israel.

Terrorist attacks against Israel deserve the most decisive condemnation," Kurtz tweeted.

The recent civil unrest in Jerusalem triggered a new wave of hostilities at the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, with Palestinian militants launching over 1,750 rockets toward Israel. In response, Israel launched strikes against Gaza, targeting militants' facilities.

