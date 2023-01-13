Austrian Finance Minister Hospitalized After Falling Off Electric Scooter - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner has been hospitalized with a head injury after he fell off an electric scooter, media reported on Friday.

The incident occurred last night when Brunner was returning home after taking part in the opening of the national parliament building following repairs, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

The minister will remain in the hospital in the coming days, the broadcaster noted. The APA news agency added that Brunner's condition was assessed as moderately serious, and he was able to speak.

The media did not specify when the minister would be able to resume his duties.