UrduPoint.com

Austrian Finance Minister Hospitalized After Falling Off Electric Scooter - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Austrian Finance Minister Hospitalized After Falling Off Electric Scooter - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner has been hospitalized with a head injury after he fell off an electric scooter, media reported on Friday.

The incident occurred last night when Brunner was returning home after taking part in the opening of the national parliament building following repairs, Austrian broadcaster ORF reported.

The minister will remain in the hospital in the coming days, the broadcaster noted. The APA news agency added that Brunner's condition was assessed as moderately serious, and he was able to speak.

The media did not specify when the minister would be able to resume his duties.

Related Topics

Parliament Media

Recent Stories

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

19 seconds ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

51 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

1 hour ago
 PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

2 hours ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

2 hours ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.