Austrian Foreign Minister Advises EU to Hasten Balkan Accession to Fend Off Russia, China

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The European Union should expand through the Western Balkans as soon as possible if it does not want third countries like Russia and China to seek this region into their zones of influence, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said on Wednesday.

The Western Balkans in EU terms includes Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo.

"If the Western Balkans is not on top of EU agenda any longer, third countries like Russia, China or Turkey will gain a stronger foothold there. This obviously runs against our interests," Schallenberg told Austrian news agency APA.

The Austrian foreign minister said that he would only consider the Iron Curtain fully fallen when all Western Balkan countries become EU member states. He believes that Albania and North Macedonia, in particular, "fairly deserved" integration with the EU, with the latter even resorting to a name change.

"I regret that the EU has still not launched accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia, and I consider it collateral damage. There were not enough personal meetings and talks," Schallenberg said.

The region's EU integration process develops in so-called chapters, which are collections of standards that candidate countries must meet in their domestic policies to qualify for membership. It is usually carried out via comprehensive reforms, and once all chapters are closed, the country is eligible to move from the candidate status to full accession.

Croatia became the first Western Balkan country to become an EU member state in 2013. North Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Serbia are official candidates, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates.