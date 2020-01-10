UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Foreign Minister Asks Tehran To Avoid Steps Undermining JCPOA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:47 PM

Austrian Foreign Minister Asks Tehran to Avoid Steps Undermining JCPOA

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Friday called on Iran to avoid taking steps that would lead to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) completely falling apart

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Friday called on Iran to avoid taking steps that would lead to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) completely falling apart.

He confirmed the European Union's commitment to the JCPOA and expressed regret that both Washington and Tehran were moving away from the agreement.

"We urge Iran to refrain from [taking] steps that could lead to the agreement becoming unfulfilled altogether," Schallenberg said after arriving to the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

On May 8, the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

On Sunday, in the aftermath of the US drone attack that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran announced that it was discontinuing its remaining JCPOA obligations. Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Tuesday that despite the JCPOA rollback, Tehran is not interesting in possessing nuclear weapons.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Brussels Tehran Lead United Kingdom United States May Sunday 2015 2018 From Agreement Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

5 minutes ago

Sugar mills stop buying sugarcane from growers

3 minutes ago

Civil Aviation Authority defeats Sindh Police in s ..

3 minutes ago

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

1 hour ago

US Administration Official Confirms Trump to Atten ..

3 minutes ago

Germany's Lufthansa Group Cancels Tehran Flights T ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.