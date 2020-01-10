Austrian Foreign Minister Asks Tehran to Avoid Steps Undermining JCPOA

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Friday called on Iran to avoid taking steps that would lead to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) completely falling apart.

He confirmed the European Union's commitment to the JCPOA and expressed regret that both Washington and Tehran were moving away from the agreement.

"We urge Iran to refrain from [taking] steps that could lead to the agreement becoming unfulfilled altogether," Schallenberg said after arriving to the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.

On May 8, the first anniversary of the United States' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement, Iran announced a gradual reduction of its JCPOA obligations.

On Sunday, in the aftermath of the US drone attack that killed Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, Iran announced that it was discontinuing its remaining JCPOA obligations. Iranian Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi said on Tuesday that despite the JCPOA rollback, Tehran is not interesting in possessing nuclear weapons.