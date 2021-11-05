UrduPoint.com

Austrian Foreign Minister Believes Nord Stream 2 Contributes To European Energy Security

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 01:20 PM

Austrian Foreign Minister Believes Nord Stream 2 Contributes to European Energy Security

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 project for delivering Russian natural gas to Europe contributes to the European energy security, Austria's recently appointed foreign minister, Michael Linhart, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Austria has quite ambitious climate goals. However, we will keep using gas until complete decarbonization is achieved. In this context, Nord Stream 2 contributes to energy security," Linhart explained.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Nord Austria Gas

Recent Stories

Russia Records 40,735 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Ho ..

Russia Records 40,735 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

14 minutes ago
 Austrian New Foreign Minister Calls for Bringing R ..

Austrian New Foreign Minister Calls for Bringing Relations With Russia to Pre-Cr ..

14 minutes ago
 Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP

Weather to remain cold, partly cloudy in KP

14 minutes ago
 Vienna Welcomes Russia's Intention to Increase Gas ..

Vienna Welcomes Russia's Intention to Increase Gas Volumes in European Storage F ..

14 minutes ago
 Vaccine mandates are working in US, but are still ..

Vaccine mandates are working in US, but are still divisive

17 minutes ago
 Collectorate of Customs Sambrial visits SCCI

Collectorate of Customs Sambrial visits SCCI

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.