Austrian Foreign Minister Believes Nord Stream 2 Contributes to European Energy Security

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The Nord Stream 2 project for delivering Russian natural gas to Europe contributes to the European energy security, Austria's recently appointed foreign minister, Michael Linhart, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

"Austria has quite ambitious climate goals. However, we will keep using gas until complete decarbonization is achieved. In this context, Nord Stream 2 contributes to energy security," Linhart explained.