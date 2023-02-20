Austrian Foreign Minister Calls Chinese Possible Ukraine Peace Proposal Interesting Signal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Monday called China's intentions to present a document, outlining its position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian conflict "an interesting signal" from Beijing, though talks between Russia and Ukraine are unlikely to happen in near future.

On Saturday, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said that Beijing would draft and present a document by the end of February in which its position on the Ukraine crisis will be outlined.

"The Chinese comments about a possible peace initiative are at least an interesting signal ... We have to wait and see what exactly China puts on the table," Schallenberg told Politico.

At the same time, the Austrian minister stated that it was not very likely that peace talks would begin soon given Russia's efforts to resolve the conflict by military means.

Earlier in February, a source in the United Nations told Sputnik that the UN General Assembly was discussing another possible peace proposal to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, a Kiev-initiated draft resolution on the "principles underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine," with the General Assembly expected to vote on the document at an emergency special session on February 22.

Russia's UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik Moscow is ready to consider Ukraine's conflict settlement proposals if they take into account Moscow's suggestions and the situation on the ground.