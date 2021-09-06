UrduPoint.com

Austrian Foreign Minister Demands Minsk Release Opposition Figure Kolesnikova

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

Austrian Foreign Minister Demands Minsk Release Opposition Figure Kolesnikova

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg condemned the prison sentences handed to Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova on Monday and called on Minsk to immediately release her.

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova and her fellow opposition figure, Maksim Znak, were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively, on charges of creating an extremist group, subversion, and conspiracy to seize power. Both denied any wrongdoing.

"Today's verdict against Maria #Kolesnikova is another record low in the repression by the regime in #Minsk. We demand her immediate and unconditional release. We will continue to stand with those fighting for a free, democratic and independent #Belarus," Schallenberg, as quoted by the Austrian Foreign Ministry on Twitter.

Both opposition activists were senior members of the Belarusian opposition's coordination center, which was created to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Protest Twitter Minsk 2020 Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Econo ..

UAE, Indonesia launch talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

46 minutes ago
 First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot ..

First set of UAE’s &quot;Projects of the 50&quot; attracts media coverage of 4 ..

46 minutes ago
 Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

Wing Commander visits grave of martyred Major

1 hour ago
 US announces first American departures since Afgha ..

US announces first American departures since Afghan pullout

1 hour ago
 US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus oppos ..

US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

1 hour ago
 DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public is ..

DC holds Khuli Kutchery for redressal of public issues

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.