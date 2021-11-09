Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted EU Sanctions Against Belarus
Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:19 PM
VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart on Tuesday did not rule out the European Union sanctions against Belarusian officials involved in the situation with migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border.
"We, as the EU, must rally and defend ourselves resolutely. This will also include targeted measures against those responsible in Minsk," the minister said, as quoted by the Austrian APA news agency.