Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted EU Sanctions Against Belarus

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart on Tuesday did not rule out the European Union sanctions against Belarusian officials involved in the situation with migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border.

"We, as the EU, must rally and defend ourselves resolutely. This will also include targeted measures against those responsible in Minsk," the minister said, as quoted by the Austrian APA news agency.