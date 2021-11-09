UrduPoint.com

Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted EU Sanctions Against Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

Austrian Foreign Minister Not Ruling Out Targeted EU Sanctions Against Belarus

Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart on Tuesday did not rule out the European Union sanctions against Belarusian officials involved in the situation with migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart on Tuesday did not rule out the European Union sanctions against Belarusian officials involved in the situation with migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border.

"We, as the EU, must rally and defend ourselves resolutely. This will also include targeted measures against those responsible in Minsk," the minister said, as quoted by the Austrian APA news agency.

Related Topics

European Union Minsk Border

Recent Stories

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaig ..

DC finalized arrangements for anti-measles campaign

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enfo ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for strict enforcement of anti-dengue plan

7 minutes ago
 Senate body expresses concerns on conduct of MDCAT ..

Senate body expresses concerns on conduct of MDCAT exam

7 minutes ago
 HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 14 ..

HCCI pay homage to Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 144th birth anniversary

10 minutes ago
 White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on ..

White House Expects Russia to Take Action Based on Cybercrime Data US Shared

10 minutes ago
 Lukashenko on Border Situation: if Minsk Makes Mis ..

Lukashenko on Border Situation: if Minsk Makes Mistake, Moscow Will Get Involved

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.