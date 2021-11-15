Austrian Foreign Minister Says EU Should Call On Russia to De-escalate Ukraine Situation

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The European Union should convey to Russia the need to de-escalate the situation in eastern Ukraine and near its borders, Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said on Monday.

"The situation there is also dangerous. The point here is that we, as the European Union, must send a clear signal to Russia so that a peaceful situation reigns there again and the conflict does not escalate further," Linhart said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, answering the question of whether the situation in Ukraine will be discussed.

In 2014, Ukraine initiated a military operation against the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, known together as Donbas, after they unilaterally proclaimed independence following the change of government in Kiev, which they considered a coup. The same year, Crimea held a referendum and voted to reunite with Russia.

The Ukrainian government has blamed the crisis in the east on Russia, but Moscow has denied any involvement in the internal Ukrainian conflict.