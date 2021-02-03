UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Foreign Minister Says Navalny Case Unrelated To Nord Stream 2

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 07:00 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The European Union should maintain dialogue with Russia despite the situation with Alexey Navalny, Nord Stream 2 pipeline project has nothing to do with that case, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said Wednesday.

"I think that here, we draw a clear line, protecting our values, representing them globally. But we need dialogue with Russia at the same time," Schallenberg said, as aired on O1 radio.

"We have many such fields. Consider the energy supplies, where we have had trust-filled cooperation with Russians for many years," the minister added.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is important to the EU's energy needs and should be viewed independently of Navalny's situation, Schallenberg said.

"Russia is an important partner, when it comes to energy and security in Europe, was in the past decades and will remain such," the minister said, adding that there were disagreements on some issues, so there could be targeted sanctions.

More Stories From World

