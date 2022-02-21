UrduPoint.com

Austrian Foreign Minister Says Opposes Preventive Sanctions Against Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Austrian Foreign Minister Says Opposes Preventive Sanctions Against Russia

Preventive sanctions against Russia cannot and should not be implemented without Moscow launching the feared "invasion" of Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said before the summit of the European Union foreign ministers earlier Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Preventive sanctions against Russia cannot and should not be implemented without Moscow launching the feared "invasion" of Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said before the summit of the European Union foreign ministers earlier Monday.

On February 17, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that a draft package of sanctions against Russia was put in place to be triggered in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

"Sanctions are a reaction, some kind of punishment. They cannot and should not be implemented beforehand. In the European Union, we said that we would react to an act of aggression proportionally, and we must follow it. I regard it right not to disclose in detail how this sanction package will look like," the minister said.

Schallenberg also noted that a misinformation campaign has been launched around the situation in Donbas.

"Since 2015, an immense increase of violations has been detected on the contact line, but, unfortunately, it was in the past years also - this is not a military aggression of Russia," the minister added.

The precarious situation in a breakaway Donbas deteriorated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics claiming that the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled their positions.

The Ukrainian security forces also reported a sharp increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas, while denying any offensive actions.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they declared independence and refused to recognize the new central government. Early clashes escalated into a protracted military conflict that claimed thousands of lives, including 3,095 civilians, and displaced over 2 million Ukrainians. A ceasefire was reached in 2020, but fighting occasionally breaks out.

�In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Independence February Border 2015 2020 Event Government Million

Recent Stories

US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 s ..

US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 summit

1 minute ago
 Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies t ..

Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies to boost up businesses, trade, ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Justice of Lahore High Court visits Bahawalp ..

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court visits Bahawalpur Bench

1 minute ago
 Pak China School organizes annual Karatay competit ..

Pak China School organizes annual Karatay competition

1 minute ago
 Kiev's Forces Shelled at DPR in 4 Directions - DPR ..

Kiev's Forces Shelled at DPR in 4 Directions - DPR Representative in JCCC

4 minutes ago
 Lille aim to be 'party poopers' against European c ..

Lille aim to be 'party poopers' against European champions Chelsea

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>