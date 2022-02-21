Austrian Foreign Minister Says Opposes Preventive Sanctions Against Russia

Preventive sanctions against Russia cannot and should not be implemented without Moscow launching the feared "invasion" of Ukraine, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said before the summit of the European Union foreign ministers earlier Monday

On February 17, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that a draft package of sanctions against Russia was put in place to be triggered in the event of escalation around Ukraine.

"Sanctions are a reaction, some kind of punishment. They cannot and should not be implemented beforehand. In the European Union, we said that we would react to an act of aggression proportionally, and we must follow it. I regard it right not to disclose in detail how this sanction package will look like," the minister said.

Schallenberg also noted that a misinformation campaign has been launched around the situation in Donbas.

"Since 2015, an immense increase of violations has been detected on the contact line, but, unfortunately, it was in the past years also - this is not a military aggression of Russia," the minister added.

The precarious situation in a breakaway Donbas deteriorated in recent days, with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics claiming that the Ukrainian armed forces had shelled their positions.

The Ukrainian security forces also reported a sharp increase in the number of ceasefire violations in Donbas, while denying any offensive actions.

In 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and its neighboring Luhansk People's Republic after they declared independence and refused to recognize the new central government. Early clashes escalated into a protracted military conflict that claimed thousands of lives, including 3,095 civilians, and displaced over 2 million Ukrainians. A ceasefire was reached in 2020, but fighting occasionally breaks out.

�In the past few months, Western countries and Ukraine have accused Russia of deploying additional troops along the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Moscow has repeatedly dismissed these allegations, saying that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its troops within its territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western military advisers in the breakaway Donbas region and increased arms deliveries to Kiev.