Austrian Foreign Minister Summons Russian Ambassador Again

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg sharply criticized the Russian ambassador for his statements, saying that he was summoning the diplomat to the foreign ministry again on Monday.

"Therefore, he is again summoned to the foreign ministry. This is a mockery of the victims of this war, when photos from Bucha appear at the same time.

We will make it very clear to the Ambassador what we think about it," Schallenberg said in an interview with the Profil magazine.

When asked why Austria had not yet expelled a single Russian diplomat, Schallenberg replied: "I am the first foreign minister of the Second Republic to declare a Russian diplomat persona non grata."

He did not rule out the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country.