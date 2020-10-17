Austrian Foreign Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 - Reports

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for COVID-19, the APA news agency reported on Saturday, citing his spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has tested positive for COVID-19, the APA news agency reported on Saturday, citing his spokesperson.

The minister has self-isolated at home and has no symptoms at the moment.

As a precaution, all members of the Austrian cabinet will get tested for COVID-19 later in the day