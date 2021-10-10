Austrian Foreign Minister to Take Over as Chancellor on Monday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2021) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will take over the chancellorship on Monday, after Sebastian Kurz tapped him as replacement following his surprise resignation over a corruption probe.

President Alexander Van der Bellen will swear Schallenberg in at a televised ceremony starting at 1 p.m. (11:00 GMT) at the presidential office in Vienna, according to the official schedule published by the APA news agency.