Austrian Foreign Minister Urges Parties To Respect Kazakh Rights To Peaceful Assembly

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Friday urged all parties in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and to respect citizens' rights to peaceful assembly in the republic

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Friday urged all parties in Kazakhstan to refrain from violence and to respect citizens' rights to peaceful assembly in the republic.

"I call on all actors in #Kazakhstan to act with restraint and refrain from further violence. The right to peaceful assembly must always be respected. Demonstrations need to remain non-violent," Schallenberg posted on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the European Union was ready to provide Kazakhstan with assistance in overcoming the unrest, adding that the rights and security of the people must be guaranteed.

People have been protesting in Kazakhstan since a twofold increase in gas prices on January 1. Despite the government's attempts to manage the situation and promises to decrease prices, peaceful protests turned into clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions of the republic, including the largest city of Almaty. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance in resolving the issue. The first contingent of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday.

