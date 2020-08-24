Austrian Foreign Ministry Confirms Expelling Russian Diplomat

The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed to Sputnik that it was expelling a Russian diplomat and suggested that his behavior went against the Vienna diplomatic convention

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Monday confirmed to Sputnik that it was expelling a Russian diplomat and suggested that his behavior went against the Vienna diplomatic convention.

"We can confirm that the Russian diplomat will be expelled. His behavior contravenes the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations," the ministry said and refused to comment on any other details.