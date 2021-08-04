UrduPoint.com

Austrian Foreign Ministry Confirms Timanovskaya Heading To Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Austrian Foreign Ministry Confirms Timanovskaya Heading to Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The Austrian Foreign Ministry confirmed to Sputnik that Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya is heading to Vienna.

Earlier in the day, media reports emerged claiming that Timanovskaya, who was expected to fly from Tokyo to Warsaw after refusing to return to her homeland and obtaining a Polish humanitarian visa, switched to a flight to Vienna at the last minute.

"The Austrian Foreign Ministry can confirm that the mentioned Belarusian athlete is on her way to Vienna. We will share new information as soon as we get it," the ministry said on Wednesday.

