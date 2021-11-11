UrduPoint.com

Austrian Foreign Ministry Regrets Minsk's Negative Attitude To Conference On Belarus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

Austrian Foreign Ministry Regrets Minsk's Negative Attitude to Conference on Belarus

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Minsk's negative attitude toward the planned international conference on Belarus in Vienna is extremely regrettable, its interpretation as a "hostile step" ignores reality, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Minsk would not participate in the conference on Belarus initiated by Vienna, the topic was discussed, but at the moment the initiative was fruitless and unfriendly.

"Minsk's negative attitude to the Austrian initiative to hold an international conference on Belarus is extremely regrettable. The interpretation of the planned conference as a 'hostile step' ignores reality. On the contrary, the event should be a constructive step towards exploring ways and means of starting an inclusive dialogue on democratic, stable Belarus," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Vienna Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus Event

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

3 hours ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

4 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

5 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

5 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

5 hours ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.