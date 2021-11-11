VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) Minsk's negative attitude toward the planned international conference on Belarus in Vienna is extremely regrettable, its interpretation as a "hostile step" ignores reality, the Austrian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said that Minsk would not participate in the conference on Belarus initiated by Vienna, the topic was discussed, but at the moment the initiative was fruitless and unfriendly.

"Minsk's negative attitude to the Austrian initiative to hold an international conference on Belarus is extremely regrettable. The interpretation of the planned conference as a 'hostile step' ignores reality. On the contrary, the event should be a constructive step towards exploring ways and means of starting an inclusive dialogue on democratic, stable Belarus," the ministry said.