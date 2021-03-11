UrduPoint.com
Austrian Foreign Ministry Says Those Using Lethal Force In Myanmar Must Face Retribution

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The Austrian Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed its concern over the use of lethal force against protesters in Myanmar, calling for those involved to be held accountable.

"Very concerned about the further deterioration of the situation in #Myanmar. The use of lethal force against peaceful demonstrators is a serious human rights violation.

We have a collective responsibility to hold accountable those who commit such crimes," the ministry tweeted.

The military toppled the Southeast Asian nation's elected government on February 1 and launched a massive crackdown on anti-coup protesters, shutting down the internet and arresting hundreds of people, including the state counselor, de facto leader Auing San Suu Kyi, and the figurehead president. Violence against protesters has so far left over 60 people dead and more than 1,800 people arrested.

