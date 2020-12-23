UrduPoint.com
Austrian Foreign Ministry Slams Persecution Of Reporters Covering Protests In Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

Austrian Foreign Ministry Slams Persecution of Reporters Covering Protests in Belarus

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Austria has denounced the harassment and detention of journalists in Belarus, engulfed in nationwide protests since President Alexander Lukashenko's re-election in August, the Austrian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, during the presidential election and the post-election period, 390 journalists have been persecuted, including 77 subjected to administrative arrest. Twelve journalists are currently in custody in both administrative and criminal cases.

"Austria strongly condemns the harassment and detention of journalists and media workers in #Belarus.

Freedom of media and freedom of expression need to be protected unconditionally," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

Following the August 9 presidential election, Belarus has been gripped by mass anti-government protests, with the opposition insisting that the vote was rigged. The opposition and its supporters believe that Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true winner. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko as a legitimate president and imposed targeted sanctions against Belarusian officials, allegedly involved in election fraud and violence against protesters. Minsk, in turn, blames the crisis on foreign meddling.

