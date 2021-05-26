UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Austrian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 01:41 PM

Austrian Foreign Ministry Summons Belarusian Ambassador Over Ryanair Incident

The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had summoned Belarusian Ambassador Andrei Dapkiunas to express protest over the Minsk-initiated emergency landing of a Ryanair plane that led to the arrest of an opposition journalist

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) The Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik on Wednesday that it had summoned Belarusian Ambassador Andrei Dapkiunas to express protest over the Minsk-initiated emergency landing of a Ryanair plane that led to the arrest of an opposition journalist.

"Yesterday, on Tuesday, the Austrian foreign ministry expressed to the Belarusian ambassador in Vienna a resolute protest against the actions of the Belarusian authorities during a personal conversation," the ministry said.

The ministry slammed the forced landing as a grave interference in international air traffic and demanded the immediate release of Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that directed protests in Belarus, and other political prisoners.

"The incident must be investigated in a quick, comprehensive and, above all, independent manner," the Austrian ministry added.

Related Topics

Protest Traffic Vienna Resolute Belarus All Opposition

Recent Stories

Syrians' Active Involvement in Presidential Vote S ..

2 minutes ago

Asian markets build on rally as inflation fears wa ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Latvia's Flag Move as Trying to Gain F ..

2 minutes ago

Over 3Mln People Evacuated in Eastern India Due to ..

2 minutes ago

Greece approves Dior shoot at key ancient sites

11 minutes ago

Explosion Rocks Syria's Daraa on Day of Presidenti ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.